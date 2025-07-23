Houston Dating App Sting: Undocumented migrants accused of targeting minors

The Brief Three El Salvadorian nationals, who are in the U.S. illegally, were arrested during an undercover sting. All three men are accused of attempting to meet underage teens for sex through a dating app. One of the suspects allegedly attempted to run from police and hurt another victim in the process.



Three undocumented immigrants from El Salvador are now in the Harris County Jail, each charged with online solicitation of a minor after records say they each used the same dating app to attempt to meet underage girls for sex.

The sting

Abner Ruiz, Carlos Gomez, and Erick Menjivar were arrested separately as part of an ongoing undercover operation, according to the Houston Police Department. All three men are currently being held on immigration detainer, according to ICE Houston field office officials.

Court records and hearings show each man believed he was communicating with a teenage girl. In one case, the suspect thought he was speaking with a 14-year-old.

Court hearings describe that each suspect traveled to meet with who they thought to be a minor for sex, and were met by police at the location.

Houston police confirm that the three were arrested in separate incidents as part of an ongoing operation. HPD did not say they are targeting undocumented immigrants.

Gomez makes a run for it

Records say that when Gomez arrived to the location and realized the teen he was talking to was actually a cop - he ran.

"He's alleged to have driven off at a high rate of speed, driving recklessly, and running stop signs before striking the closed gate which hit the pedestrian," said the judge in probable cause court.

Gomez is also charged with failure to stop and render aid after the incident; records say he hurt that pedestrian after hitting the gate.

"[He] now has multiple injuries, bodily injuries, all because Carlos Gomez wanted to have sex with an underage child," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Records show that Gomez also has a violent conviction from 2015 and has a child under the age of 18.

The dating app

Kahan says all three defendants were using the same app to communicate with minors.

"All three used the same platform, which is a dating website called Jaumo. They were all chatting with people they thought were 14, 16 and another 14 years old as well," he said.

Jaumo appears to be like any other dating app upon download, allowing the user to swipe left or right on profiles to "match" with people in their area. The app does not allow the user to input a birthday that would make them younger than 18.

A stand-out feature of the app that is different from other apps of its kind - is the ability for a user to message other users without "matching" or consent from the other user.

"The phone is now a weapon, a tool, an arsenal for offenders like these to get a hold of juvenile victims for sexual offenses," said Kahan.

The app's website says they have a zero-tolerance policy for any activity that could harm children. A section reads, "We work proactively with law enforcement to assist in investigations and prosecutions involving the sexual abuse or exploitation of minors."

FOX 26 reached out to Jaumo for a response, they have yet to reply to our inquiry.

The ICE Houston field office provided FOX26 with immigration backgrounds on each defendant.

Carlos Gomez

"Carlos Murcia Gomez is a 33-year-old previously deported criminal alien from El Salvador who illegally entered the United States Oct. 19, 2012. An immigration judge ordered Murcia Gomez removed from the U.S. Feb. 20, 2020, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported him to El Salvador March 2, 2020. On an unknown date, Murcia Gomez illegally reentered the U.S. and wasn’t encountered again by U.S. immigration officials until July 17, 2025, when ICE lodged an immigration detainer on him with the Harris County Jail following his arrest for online solicitation of a minor. In addition to his current criminal charges, Murcia Gomez was convicted of assaulting a family member Aug. 10, 2015."

Erick Menjivar

"Erick Omar Lara Menjivar is a 30-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador who illegally entered the United States July 25, 2018, near San Ysidro, California. He was arrested the same day by the U.S. Border Patrol and released July 28, 2018, pending disposition of his immigration proceedings. Lara Menjivar’s immigration case was dismissed by an immigration judge Aug. 19, 2024, after the federal government exercised prosecutorial discretion pursuant to the immigration enforcement priorities at the time. ICE lodged an immigration detainer on Lara Menjivar with the Harris County Jail July 18, 2025, following his arrest for online solicitation of a minor."

Abner Ruiz

"Abner Martinez Ruiz is a 37-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador who illegally entered the United States on an unknown date. Martinez Ruiz wasn’t encountered by U.S. immigration officials until July 17, 2025, when ICE officers lodged an immigration detainer on him with the Harris County Jail following his arrest for online solicitation of a minor."

Houston police say their operation is ongoing.