Dashcam captures dramatic crash on interstate near Colorado ski area

A dashcam captured the dramatic moment a pickup towing a trailer jackknifed while driving on Interstate 70 near the Loveland Ski Area in Colorado.

Craig Zofchak owns the Tesla that recorded this footage and told Storyful the pickup and trailer were stuck across the road for about two hours. He said he saw the moment it appeared to hit a "rut or pothole in the road."

"The trailer bounced, and the vehicle swerved into another vehicle before jackknifing, and the trailer rolled," he said. "I was able to avoid it by slamming on my brakes."

According to local news station KDVR, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) cited the man driving the truck with "careless driving."

(Craig Zofchak via Storyful)

The driver told the news station he tried to explain to the officers that large potholes caused the crash. When KDVR reached out to CSP for comment, they reportedly said, "when someone does not agree with a citation, both sides can appear in court and present the information and evidence before a judge, who would then make a decision in the case."

The station added that two days later, "the Colorado Department of Transportation shut down the highway to repair a large pothole," however, the station was unable to confirm if it was the pothole that caused the crash.