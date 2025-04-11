Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announces Trump-endorsed re-election campaign

The Brief Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced that he is running for a fourth term. Patrick was endorsed by President Donald Trump. He has served as lieutenant governor since 2015.



Dan Patrick will be running for a fourth term as Texas' Lieutenant Governor.

Patrick announced his plans on Friday with an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Dan Patrick announces re-election campaign

What they're saying:

"With the Legislative Session past the half-way point and many of our priority bills passed, I am announcing my 2026 re-election campaign. A more formal kickoff will come following the Session, but I wanted to make my intentions known and official," Patrick said in a news release.

President Donald Trump wrote that he was "proud" to endorse Patrick in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

"As Texas Chair of our Presidential Campaigns in 2016, 2020, and 2024, Dan has been an incredible friend to our Movement, helping up WIN BIG in the Primaries and General Elections," Trump wrote, in part. "Dan Patrick has my Complete and Total Endorsement - He will never let you down!"

Dan Patrick as Lieutenant Governor

Patrick has pushed for a conservative agenda during his time leading the Texas Senate.

This session, Patrick has led the charge in the push for religion in schools, a ban on THC and property tax cuts.

By the numbers:

A Feb. 2025 poll from the University of Texas/Texas Politics Project shows Patrick with a 37% approval rating, with 32% disapproving of him.

Among Republicans, Patrick has a 65% approval rating in the most recent update.

Dan Patrick Backstory

The backstory:

Dan Patrick, 75, has served as lieutenant governor since he defeated David Dewhurst in 2014.

Prior to winning the office, Patrick served two terms as a state senator, representing parts of the city of Houston and several Harris County suburbs.

Patrick grew up in Maryland and worked in television and radio before running for office.