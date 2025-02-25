The Brief U.S. representative for Texas Dan Crenshaw was overheard on a hot microphone allegedly threatening to "kill" former Fox News host Tucker Carlson if he ever met him. The video came after Crenshaw was interviewed by journalist Steven Edginton for GB News. Tucker Carlson responded to the threat, offering Crenshaw his address.



U.S. Representative Dan Crenshawn(TX) was caught on a hot mic allegedly threatening former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The exchange was caught on a video, now circulating on social media, originally posted by GB News, who has now deleted the video.

Dan Crenshaw says he'd ‘kill’ Tucker Carlson

The backstory:

The Republican politician was being interviewed by Steven Edginton for GB News while at the ARC Conference in the United Kingdom.

Towards the end of the full interview posted on YouTube, Edginton asks Crenshaw a question regarding Tucker Carlson's comments about the United States sending $100 billion to Ukraine when the money could be used elsewhere.

Rep. Crenshaw replies with, "Tucker doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He likes to visit Moscow and talk about how great the grocery stores are, so I don’t really take his advice really seriously."

In the video posted after the interview was over, you can hear Edginton ask, "Have you ever met Tucker?"

Congressman Crenshaw can be heard on a hot microphone responding, "We've talked a lot on Twitter. If I ever meet him, I'll f****** kill him. He's the worst person."

What they're saying:

The video originally posted by Edginton was taken down, but the video can still be found posted by political commentators.

U.S. House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene responded on X, "@DanCrenshawTX did you threaten to kill my friend @TuckerCarlson?"

Crenshaw responded to her post on saying, "lol, no."

Elon Musk replied to a X account that posted the video saying, "Why is Crenshaw homicidal regarding Tucker?"

Tucker Carlson himself replied to Musk and even tagged Crenshaw in his post, stating, "Why don’t you come sit for an interview and we’ll see how you do? I’ll send you my address, @DanCrenshawTX"