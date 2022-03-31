Dallas mother charged in connection with shooting death of her 3-year-old son

article

Dallas police have arrested a 26-year-old mother in connection with the shooting death of her 3-year-old son earlier this week.

Lacravivonne Washington was arrested Wednesday on outstanding warrants and police took her in to interview her about the death of her son, Jalexus Washington.

According to police, Washington declined to speak to detectives prior to being booked for the outstanding warrants.

She was then charged with endangering a child, due to a weapon being accessible to a child.

RELATED: Dallas PD releases new timeline details in 3-year-old’s shooting death

The fatal shooting happened Monday, when she brought the boy to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

He died at the hospital.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, there were multiple children in the car, who were unrestrained and all under the age of four.

Police said Washington purchased a gun earlier this month that was located in the glove compartment, accessible to the children

The autopsy shows the boy's bullet wound was at close range, ruling out the possibility that gunfire came from a passing vehicle, according to police.

Police previously said they found no evidence to support the mother's claim that the shooting resulted from a road rage incident.

Anyone who may have seen the mother and child during the timeframe of the shooting is asked to contact Dallas police.

Advertisement

RELATED: Dallas toddler dies after being shot in the head