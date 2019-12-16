Dallas Fire Fighters offer jobs to Houston firefighters after Mayor Turner's re-election

article

With Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's re-election, the Dallas Fire Fighters Association is looking to recruit Houston firefighters.

Mayor Turner's intense battle with the Houston Fire Department over Proposition B, which requires pay parity between police and firefighters of equal rank, has garnered national attention.

Following Saturday's election results, the Dallas Fire Fighters Association tweeted out a link to its job application site with the caption, "Now that Houston has re-elected a terrible anti-firefighter Mayor all of the Houston firefighters are welcome to come to Dallas and join our ranks. Starting pay is $61,367."

According to HFD careers, a first-year firefighter in Houston earns $43,528.

Houston voters approved Proposition B November 2018, but its implementation became a controversy between Mayor Turner, the City Council, and the Firefighters’ Union that included layoffs and failed solutions.

In May, a judge ruled Prop B "unconstitutional and void," and the firefighters responded with an appeal. But a state court ordered all sides to go to mediation to find a compromise, which still has not been found.

