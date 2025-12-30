2 shot near Bush Airport, possibly from same bullet: HCSO reports

The Brief A woman and man were hospitalized after being shot on Cypresswood Drive and FM 1960 near Bush Airport. Harris County authorities say they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the left side of her chest and the male with a gunshot wound to his ribs. they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the left side of her chest and a male with a gunshot wound to his ribs. Both were taken to a Kingwood hospital in stable condition.



A shooting incident is under investigation in north Harris County after two people were allegedly shot by the same bullet, authorities say.

Two shot near Bush Airport

What we know:

Sergeant Ryan with Harris County Sheriff's Office District 2 reports deputies and EMS were called to the intersection of Cypresswood Drive and FM 1960 near Bush Airport about a woman being shot.

When officials arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the left side of her chest and a male with a gunshot wound to his ribs. Both were taken to a Kingwood hospital in stable condition.

According to Sergeant Ryan, it appears there was one bullet hole in the vehicle the duo were in and that bullet might have hit both of them.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if this incident was road rage related or a domestic issue.