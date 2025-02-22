North Harris County: 25-year-old arrested, charged for intentionally starting apartment fire, officials say

The Brief The fire happened at a complex on Cypress Station Drive early Saturday morning. Eight families have been displaced. One person was sent to a hospital for smoke inhalation. One person allegedly admitted to starting the fire.



One person has been arrested for an apartment fire that displaced almost 10 families in northern Harris County, according to officials.

Cypress Station fire

What we know:

The fire happened at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Cypress Station Drive. According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, the Ponderosa Fire Department got an alert about 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials say eight families have been displaced due to the fire. The American Red Cross was called in to assist those families.

One person was reportedly sent to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Almost 40 units were affected by the fire, but the fire marshal's office says most of them were vacant. Seven units suffered fire damage while the rest suffered smoke and water damage.

At about 9 a.m. on Saturday, Harris County officials reported that the fire was started intentionally.

According to them, 25-year-old Trycien Hawthorne admitted to starting the fire. Hawthorne was arrested and charged with arson of habitation.

What we don't know:

There is no information on why Hawthorne allegedly started the fire.