Cypress mother accused of leaving 4-year-old in hot car while shopping at Costco

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The Brief Vannie Nguyen, 33, is charged with abandoning a child with intent to return, court records show. She allegedly left her 4-year-old child in a hot car for about 30 minutes. Citizens got the child out of the car, and EMS evaluated the child.



A mother has been charged after allegedly leaving her 4-year-old child in a hot car while she shopped at Costco, authorities say.

Vannie Nguyen, 33, is charged with abandoning a child with intent to return, court records show.

The backstory:

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office responded to Costco on the Northwest Freeway in Cypress on Sunday after a report of a child left alone inside a vehicle.

Authorities say the child had been left in the hot vehicle that was turned off. According to the constable’s office, the child had been in the car for about 30 minutes before citizens got her out. EMS evaluated the child and helped cool the child down.

Authorities say the child’s mother later came out of the store and was arrested.

What they're saying:

"Temperatures inside a vehicle can rise dangerously fast, even within minutes. Never leave children or pets unattended inside a vehicle. We are grateful for the quick actions of the citizens who stepped in to help this child," Constable Mark Herman said.