Cyclist who flipped off President Trump's motorcade now the projected winner of local election in Virginia

The cyclist who flashed her middle finger at President Donald Trump's motorcade in 2017 is projected to win a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, now in the lead with 11 out of 12 precincts reporting.

Juli Briskman challenged Suzanne M. Volpe, a Republican who represented the Algonkian District on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors in 2019.

The 51-year-old marketing executive was on a bike ride in October 2017 and was photographed making the offensive gesture as Trump's motorcade drove by.

In this file photo taken on October 28, 2017, Juli Briskman shows her middle finger as a motorcade with US President Donald Trump departs Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia. - Two years later, Briskman has jumped headfirst into politics Expand

Briskman's face is not visible in the photo, but the Post quoted her as saying she told her bosses at Herndon, Virginia-based Akima LLC it was her.

Briskman says she was promptly fired from the government contracting firm and escorted out for violating the "code of conduct policy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.