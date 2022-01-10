Cy-Fair ISD teacher bonds out of jail after allegedly putting COVID-positive son in trunk

article

A Cy-Fair ISD teacher, who is accused of putting her COVID-positive son in the trunk of her car, bonded out of jail over the weekend.

Sarah Beam is charged with endangering a child after a witness reportedly discovered the 13-year-old in the trunk of Beam's car at a Houston-area drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.

Beam, 42, was arrested on Saturday and posted her $1,500 bond on the same, according to records.

The witness told police that she saw Beam unlatch the trunk and found her son was face down inside.

According to the charging documents, Beam told the witness that her child was in the trunk because he had previously tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, wanted to "prevent her from getting exposed to possible COVID" while driving him to get additional testing at the stadium.

School officials with Cy-Fair ISD confirmed to FOX 26 that Beam most recently worked as a teacher in CFISD and is currently on administrative leave.