Cy-Fair Fire evacuates Holiday Inn after fire breaks out in hotel room

The Cy Fair Fire Department responded to reports of a hotel fire at a Holiday Inn Express at the 9100 block of West Road in Houston on Dec. 5, after 4 a.m.

Witnesses say alarms sounded in the middle of night from a fire in a room that took place on the third floor of the hotel.

Houston Fire reported that no one was injured as a result of the fire.

Firefighters made a quick attack on the flames, while evacuating the hotel.

Houston Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire.