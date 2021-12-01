Cy-Fair fire crews respond to trash fire at recycling facility

article

Cy-Fair fire crews are on the scene following a trash fire at a recycling facility on Wednesday evening.

Authorities said the fire sparked up around 5;30 p.m. in the 4600 block of north Eldridge at Emmett.

We're told no injuries have been reported.

North Eldridge Parkway is closed due to water supply, authorities said. Firefighters have fire hoses stretched across the street to get a water supply to fight the fire.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.