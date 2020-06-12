Curbside service is now open at several Houston Public libraries

The Houston Public Library is offering contactless curbside service at select libraries around the city that allows MY Link and Learning Link cardholders the opportunity to pick up library materials from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles. To participate, simply place items on hold for pick-up at your preferred location online or over the phone.

The following libraries are currently participating in this program:

- Bracewell Neighborhood Library

- Collier Regional Library

- Heights Neighborhood Library

- Jungman Neighborhood Library

- McGovern-Stella Link Regional Library

- Park Place Regional Library

- Robinson Neighborhood Library

- Scenic Woods Regional Library

- Tuttle Neighborhood Library

- Young Neighborhood Library

Hours for the Library locations are Monday 12 PM – 7 PM Wednesday 9 AM – 4 PM Friday 9 AM – 4 PM Saturday 10 AM – 4 PM.

The BookLink @ One Allen Center is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 AM - 4 PM

Use the online catalog to place a hold on the book.

Once your items become available, you will be notified. You may then pick up your holds during HPL TO GO operating hours.

Upon arrival, please park and stay in your vehicle and call the location to notify the staff of your arrival. Please have your MY Link card number and PIN ready.

Once the account is confirmed, library staff will provide additional pickup instructions.

All staff members are required to wear gloves, a face mask, and practice social distancing during curbside service. All items returned during this time will be placed in a 72-hour quarantine before being removed from customer accounts.

Items can be returned at any HPL location via book drop. Book drops are open 24/7.

If you have items to return and are unable to use the book drop, please place your return items in a bag and bring them to an HPL TO GO location during operating hours. Please park and stay in your vehicle and call the location to let the staff know you have arrived. Library staff will retrieve the bagged items from your trunk or back passenger seat.

As a safety precaution, please do not place returned items at the curbside table located at HPL TO GO Locations.

HPL TO GO is the beginning of a phased approach to reestablish library services across the city. Continue to check the HPL website for service updates.