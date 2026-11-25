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The Brief In a show of unity, Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen.-elect James Talarico issued a joint statement in support of bringing the U.S. Space Academy to Texas. State officials submitted a proposal to host the academy in Houston last week. President Donald Trump’s Aug. 28, 2026, executive order established a presidential commission to recommend how to create the proposed NASA-led federal institution



In a show of unity, Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen.-elect James Talarico issued a joint statement endorsing Texas' push to host the U.S. Space Academy.

What they're saying:

"Texas has maintained a leading role in America’s human spaceflight program for decades, from training astronauts to directing missions at Johnson Space Center. The Lone Star State has developed an extensive space industry, infrastructure, and expertise. Texas is best suited to train the next generation of American space leaders and is the natural home for the U.S. Space Academy," they said in the statement.

Texas proposes Houston for US Space Academy campus

The backstory:

The Texas Space Commission announced that the state had submitted a proposal to host the academy last week.

According to a release, the response to NASA’s request for information outlined an institution that would combine technical education and leadership development with research and projects tied to space exploration, spacecraft engineering and mission operations.

Why Texas proposed Houston for the Space Academy

State officials pointed to more than six decades of human spaceflight experience at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, home to the astronaut corps and Mission Control.

The proposal also highlighted the Texas A&M University Space Institute and Houston Spaceport at Ellington Airport as resources that could connect students with research and industry.

"The future of American space exploration also presents tremendous opportunities for Texas families, workers, and businesses. Bringing the U.S. Space Academy to our state would create thousands of new jobs, drive growth for local businesses, and expand partnerships with our universities and research institutions," Cruz and Talarico said.

Wednesday's release is an early sign of the duo's willingness to work with each other on issues that matter to Texas.

"We share a commitment to strengthening Texas’s economy and ensuring our state plays a leading role in America’s future in space. We look forward to working together to bring this opportunity to the Lone Star State and to support the U.S. Space Academy for years to come," the statement reads.

President Donald Trump’s Aug. 28, 2026, executive order established a presidential commission to recommend how to create the proposed NASA-led federal institution.