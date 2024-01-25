Cruz & Cornyn address potential Border Security deal, Trump endorsements

As thousands of undocumented immigrants continue to cross the Southern border daily both U.S. Senators from Texas are speaking out on the need for rapid, substantial action.

In one-on-one interviews with FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan, both John Cornyn and Ted Cruz discussed ongoing negotiations with President Joe Biden and Democrats to trade vastly improved border security for billions of additional dollars to boost military stockpiles in Ukraine and Israel.

Senator Cornyn says he's willing to support a deal that slows illegal crossings and drug trafficking.

"My test is, does it make things better? Because I don't think we can wait until the general election when President Trump is re-elected. That doesn't do anything for our state in the interim, in the next 11 months or so," said Cornyn.

But Senator Cruz told FOX 26, he won't vote for any measure short of a genuine, sustainable lockdown.

"I've got to say that the Senate deal that some Republicans are talking about is a lousy deal that wouldn't secure the border, and I'm not interested in any deal that leaves our Southern border unprotected," said Cruz.

Both Senators this week offered their endorsements for Donald Trump after the former President racked up decisive victories in Iowa and New Hampshire.

"I've endorsed Trump because I think it is an easy decision between Trump and Biden. The Biden agenda is hurting the people of Texas between out of control inflation, out of control crime, chaos at our Southern border, and an absolute mess in foreign policy. I think Texans and Americans want to change paths and I think moving away from the Biden agenda will make a big, big difference in the lives of Texans," said Cruz.

"My two colleagues from South Carolina say President Trump will win by 20 or 30 points in that state. I think the time has come to acknowledge the fact that President Trump will be our nominee and to unify the party, because it's going to be a tough fight leading into November 2024," said Cornyn.