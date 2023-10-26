Cruise suspends driverless vehicle operations in Texas

Cruise is suspending all of its driverless vehicle operations in Texas. This includes Austin, where 125 autonomous vehicles were driving on roads.

Austin Mayor Pro Tem Paige Ellis sent a memo to city leaders by the robotaxi company. Cruise said they need to rebuild public trust, so it's taking its cars off the roads to examine their processes and systems.

This comes after California suspended all operations there.

The federal government also opened an investigation into their safety after a Cruise car ran over a pedestrian there.

In Austin, we have seen videos of Cruise cars struggling in traffic, and making traffic jams even worse.