The Brief A man was sentenced to eight months in prison for making a false bomb threat in January 2024. Prosecutors say he was upset that his girlfriend and her family went on a cruise without him. The email forced Carnival to search more than 1,000 rooms on the Sunrise ship.



A Michigan man who was upset that he had to watch pets while his girlfriend’s family went on a cruise was sentenced to eight months in prison Monday for making a false bomb threat.

Joshua Lowe, 19, was sentenced to prison during an appearance in federal court in Kalamazoo.

Man charged for fake cruise ship bomb threat

The backstory:

The Carnival Sunrise cruise ship departed Miami in January 2024. Soon after, prosecutors say the cruise line received an email warning, "Hey, I think someone might have a bomb on your sunrise cruise ship."

Prosecutors say the email forced Carnival Corp. to check more than 1,000 rooms.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said FBI agents were able to trace the email address to Lowe, who was living with his girlfriend’s family.

"Lowe admitted he sent the message because he was upset that the family went on the cruise, while leaving him behind to care for their pets," Kessler said.

Man apologizes for hoax

The other side:

Lowe apologized in a letter to U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney.

"This is all my fault and take full responsibility," he said.

What they're saying:

"Anyone making a bomb threat should expect to be taken at his word. Fortunately, this particular hoax did not result in physical injury," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said in a court filing.