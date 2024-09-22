Crosby search: Dive team searching for missing man off San Jacinto River at US 90

Crosby authorities are on the scene searching for a man in a possible drowning.

Details are limited, but officials said they are on the San Jacinto River at U.S. 90.

Officials said one person reportedly has not surfaced after assisting two other people.

Texas Game Warden and Harris County Sheriff's Office has been notified and a Harris County Sheriff's Office dive team is on the way to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.