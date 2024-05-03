Crosby ISD is applauding the actions of a bus driver who thought quickly when confronted with floodwaters while taking students to school on Friday morning.

According to the district, the driver had 27 students on board and was traveling on Gulf Pump Road near Maple Street when the driver saw deeper floodwaters ahead. The district says there were no barriers or barricades in place for the highwater.

The driver stopped the bus and had the middle school and high school students exit through the backdoor, officials say. The bus was then maneuvered back from the floodwaters.

The district says the students were taken to their campuses on another bus and were given breakfast and the opportunity to change into dry clothes.

"I am proud of the quick action of our bus driver, bystanders, and Precinct 3 deputy constables for their assistance this morning. The safety of our students is our top priority, and we are grateful of so many great neighbors in the Crosby/Barrett Station communities. We also appreciate officials for placing high-water barricades along Gulf Pump Road following this incident," Superintendent Paula Patterson said.