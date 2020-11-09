Crosby High School student kept home after he threatened to assassinate Joe Biden

Authorities say they’re aware of a disturbing video posted online over the weekend by a Crosby High School student.

In the roughly 40 second video, the student threatens to assassinate President-Elect Joe Biden.

“We all know who our President is now, Joe Biden,” said the student. “It’s my time to shine. All of my Trump supporters, where are you at? So, we can meet-up and assassinate Joe Biden.”

According to Crosby Independent Superintendent Dr. Scott Davis, the student from the video wasn’t allowed on campus Monday.

However, it’s unclear if the boy will face any charges.

“it’s scary,” said Robert Destin, a parent. “With these times that are going on that somebody wants to assassinate somebody for their political views. Kids these-days hunt and do all of these things.

At the same time, some of these kids getting their hands on weapons is quite scary. Their minds haven’t developed all of the way yet.”

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff is a top priority in Crosby Independent School District,” said Dr. Davis. “On Sunday, November 8th, the District received information indicating that a student enrolled at Crosby High School made a threat on social media against President-elect President Joe Biden over the weekend.

The threat did not occur on school property or during school time and did not involve school district resources. Although the student made no threats against any Crosby ISD student or staff member, the student will remain home today as an added safety precaution.

The threat has been investigated and cleared by federal authorities. At this time, the District does not have any further information other than what has been reported by the media.

Although the incident did not occur on the school campus or at any District facility, the District stands ready to cooperate with law enforcement in any way it can.

Crosby ISD takes this situation very seriously and we are committed to ensuring that all District students, parents, staff, and families are safe and protected while at school and school events.”

“I don’t blame the kid,” said Destin. “It’s us, the parents, and just the grownups that are spewing what they’re trying to imitate.”

It’s unclear if the student will return to class on Tuesday. Also, authorities haven’t confirmed whether or not the boy will face any charges.

“We remind the public that the FBI, and all of our law enforcement partners, takes all threats seriously,” said FBI spokesperson Christina Garza. “Every threat is thoroughly investigated.

Posting a threat online is a crime and comes with consequences, whether or not the person intended to carry out the threat. If you see a threat online, do not share it. Instead, please report it immediately to law enforcement.”

“The Secret Service does not confirm or comment on the absence or existence of specific investigations,” said a Secret Service spokesperson.

“The Secret Service can say that it investigates all threats against the President and or any of our protectees.

To learn more about the United States Secret Service Protective Mission and who the Secret Service protects, go to their website.