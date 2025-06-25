Donation box death: Man loses air while stuck inside Crosby donation bin
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man is dead after he attempted to break into a donation box in Crosby and became trapped inside, says Harris County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
Officials were called to the scene near 14425 Crosby Lynchburg in Barret, south of Crosby, where they learned a man had become stuck inside of a donation box.
Crosby donation box death (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)
Crosby Fire Department units tried to get him out in order to perform CPR, but stopped when he was pronounced dead.
The Medical Examiner's office is at the scene.
No other information has been hade available.
What we don't know:
The man's identity is unknown at this time.
The Source: A Harris County Sheriff's Office District 3 Sergeant gave information at the scene.