Texas Southern University has named former Houston Oilers legend, Cris Dishman as new head football coach.

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 3: Cornerback Cris Dishman #28 of the Houston Oilers looks on from the field during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium on October 3, 1994 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Oile Expand

"First & foremost, I’d like to thank God for the opportunity. It’s a dream come true. And my dream came true in becoming the Head Coach at Texas Southern", Dishman stated.

Dishman was a two-time pro bowler in his 13 NFL seasons and has 19 years of coaching experience at the collegiate and professional levels.

ARLINGTON, TX - MARCH 7: Defensive backs coach Cris Dishman looks on during the XFL game against the Dallas Renegades at Globe Life Park on March 7, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/XFL via Getty Images)

He spent the last two seasons as Defensive Coordinator of the XFL's Las Vegas Vipers. Prior to joining the Vipers, he spent the 2022 season as the Defensive Coordinator for the United States Football League's New Jersey Generals. During his lone season with the Generals, the team boasted the top rushing defense in the USFL. His team also ranked second in rushing defense and interceptions, and third in scoring defense.

Dishman becomes the 18th coach in Texas Southern's history.