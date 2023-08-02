The Houston Police Department 's Robbery Division is asking for help identifying a man involved in a store robbery on July 24.

An unidentified young man entered a general store on the 1500 block of Federal in Houston .

He picked up an item and acted like he would buy it. Then, he told an employee that he had a gun by lifting his shirt to show it. The suspect demanded money from both the safe and the cash register. After collecting the money in a bag, the suspect left the store in a newer black Infiniti QX60.

The suspect is described as a young black man, aged between 16 to 25 years old, approximately 5'10" to 6'2" tall, weighing around 140 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a white shirt and white pants.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Houston Police Department with case number 1052403-23.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.