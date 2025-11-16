Crews working to put out fire at decommissioned electrical plant near San Leon

The Brief A major fire is currently burning at a decommissioned electrical plant located in the 5500 block of TX-146. The fire involves two cooling towers and nearby powerlines, producing a large plume of smoke moving north. Residents are strongly advised to avoid the area and take precautions to prevent smoke exposure.



A fire engulfed a decommissioned power plant near State Highway 146, causing a massive smoke plume visible for miles and prompting a limited shelter-in-place order for parts of the nearby bayfront community of San Leon.

PH Robinson Power Plant Fire

What we know:

The blaze started at the long-dormant PH Robinson Power Plant, where an old cooler tower caught fire and collapsed. A second tower later ignited, and other parts of the sprawling structure suffered internal collapses as the morning progressed. At its height, a thick black plume of smoke rose more than 200 feet into the air, visible as far away as Galveston and Baytown.

The San Leon Volunteer Fire Department was the first engine company on scene after receiving an initial call for a structure fire. Fire Chief Vincent Garcia said it did not take long for Texas City to assume command and establish an incident command center once the scope of the fire at the power plant was confirmed.

A fire burns at a decommissioned electrical plant near San Leon, Texas.

Fire departments from across Galveston County—including League City, Dickinson, La Marque, Santa Fe, Hitchcock, Bayou Vista, and Alvin—joined Texas City, along with nearby departments from Brazoria County, to battle the massive flames.

Texas City Fire Captain Jason Grimm said the immediate priority was securing a water supply to prevent the blaze from spreading to dry grass and igniting a large brush fire.

Limited Shelter-in-Place Order

Air monitoring conducted in the area found no hazardous particulates. The limited shelter-in-place order, issued for areas of San Leon from 8th Street to Galveston Bay, was enacted strictly as a precaution due to winds pushing the heavy smoke toward the community.

Chief Garcia confirmed there was no indication anyone was on the site of the decommissioned plant and that no other structures or neighborhoods were threatened. The site has been in the news recently, as a water utility firm announced plans to build a desalination plant on the property.

This developing story will be updated as more confirmed information is available.