Crews battle wildfire off CR 3810 in Liberty County

article

Firefighters are at the scene of a wildfire off of CR 3810 in Liberty County.

According to the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office, fire crews from Montgomery County are on the scene.

A fire burns off CR 3810 in Liberty County.

Officials say additional crews from Texas A&M Forest Service, Liberty County and San Jacinto County are also responding to the scene.

The fire marshal’s office said the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was evacuating some endangered homes.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.