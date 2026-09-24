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Crews battle house fire in north Houston at I-45 and Patton

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published September 24, 2026 12:43 PM CDT
Published September 24, 2026 12:43 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A house fire was reported in north Houston.
    • Firefighters could be seen at I-45 and Patton Street.
    • It's unclear at this time how the fire started.

HOUSTON - Crews were battling a large house fire in north Houston on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

Video from the scene showed the home along I-45 at W Patton Street engulfed in flames as firefighters worked on extinguishing the blaze. 

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what started the blaze or if anyone was injured.

FOX 26 is gathering more information. Check back for updates. 

The Source: The information in this article comes from visuals of the fire.

Houston