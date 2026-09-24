Crews battle house fire in north Houston at I-45 and Patton
HOUSTON - Crews were battling a large house fire in north Houston on Thursday afternoon.
What we know:
Video from the scene showed the home along I-45 at W Patton Street engulfed in flames as firefighters worked on extinguishing the blaze.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear what started the blaze or if anyone was injured.
FOX 26 is gathering more information. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from visuals of the fire.