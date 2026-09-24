The Brief A house fire was reported in north Houston. Firefighters could be seen at I-45 and Patton Street. It's unclear at this time how the fire started.



Crews were battling a large house fire in north Houston on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

Video from the scene showed the home along I-45 at W Patton Street engulfed in flames as firefighters worked on extinguishing the blaze.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what started the blaze or if anyone was injured.

FOX 26 is gathering more information. Check back for updates.