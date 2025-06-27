The Brief Two people are dead after their Honda crashed into a tree and then caught fire on Wilcrest Drive. A second vehicle hit the Honda after it landed in the oncoming lanes of traffic, but the occupants were uninjured. The identities of the victims are unknown.



Two people are dead after their vehicle crashed and caught fire near the Alief-area early Friday morning.

Deadly fiery crash on Wilcrest Drive

What we know:

Houston Police Department Sergeant Griffiths says a black Honda Accord was going northbound at a high-rate of speed in the 8700 block of Wilcrest Drive.

The vehicle veered off the roadway and hit a tree in the median before coming to a stop in the southbound lanes of Wilcrest. Sgt. Griffiths reports the Honda had caught fire.

A white Honda Accord hit the first vehicle, but the occupants inside the second vehicle were not injured.

Houston Fire Department responded to the scene to put the fire out and the two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victims is unknown at this time.