Pedestrian near Bush Airport fatally struck by vehicles; one driver wanted

The Brief A female pedestrian was hit by two vehicles early Sunday on Will Clayton Parkway. One driver left the scene. The second driver stayed and waited for police. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police.



A pedestrian was hit and killed by two vehicles near Houston's George Bush Airport. Police are now looking for the driver who left the scene.

Hit-and-run near Bush Airport

What we know:

The incident was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Will Clayton Parkway.

Police say a female pedestrian was initially struck by a white vehicle, but the driver left the scene without helping.

A second vehicle struck the pedestrian, but the driver came back and waited for police after realizing what happened. Police say that driver did not appear to be intoxicated.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified. Police say the pedestrian was either white or Hispanic, but they have no other details to identify her.

There is no other information about the hit-and-run driver other than the vehicle possibly being white.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the HPD Hit and Run Division at 713-247-4065.