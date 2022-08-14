CPS failed to alert court about video of state employee telling 14-year-old girl to become a prostitute

"She's a mother of nine, and she does have a daughter who has had some behavioral problems," said family law attorney Mike Schneider.

That's why Keisha Bazley turned to Child Protective Services.

But then her 14-year-old daughter told her when she told a CPS employee, she was hungry that worker told her to become a prostitute.

The daughter recorded the CPS worker on her cell phone.

"Because the worker had been telling her this is how you can make money, I used to do this, and you could do the same thing," said Keisha Bazley, the 14-year-old girl's mother. "When I saw the video with the lady, like my soul left my body.

"I think they're threatened by the fact that this video even exists," said Schneider. "They know about it. They apologized and the head of CPS has apologized about this. What they didn't do is tell the court dealing with this case that was going on Thursday, when they wanted to dismiss the case."

Schneider says CPS was hoping to dismiss the case and get the 14-year-old out of the state's care. That didn't happen. The girl is now living in a foster home instead of a hotel.

"The fact that they didn't think it was relevant that their own agency is trying to prostitute a child, that's incredibly disingenuous, to have a hearing and not bring that to the court's attention."

In a statement to FOX 26, Texas DFPS Spokesperson Melissa Lanford, said,

"DFPS is aware of the video and has taken action. The person in the video – who was employed as CPS support staff - was dismissed from her position August 10. The safety and appropriateness with which children in care must be treated is our paramount concern. Nothing less will be tolerated."