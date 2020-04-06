Expand / Collapse search

COVID-19 patients from Texas City testing hydroxychloroquine treatment

Governor Greg Abbott says about 30 COVID-19 patients from a Texas City nursing home are testing hydroxychloroquine to determine if it will be a successful treatment for them.

Gov. Abbott says the patients are in their second day of the testing regimen that will last several more days.

“We look forward to updating you as the week progresses about how this drug is aiding or not these patients at the Medical Resort at Texas City," Gov. Abbott said.

Last week, the Galveston County Health District announced that more than 80 residents and employees at a Texas City senior facility tested positive for the coronavirus.

