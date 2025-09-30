Court allows CenterPoint to use drone, intercept mail from business owner who owes default judgment

The Brief In addition to not getting his day in court, Kevin Lewis and his attorney, Waymond Wesley, say CenterPoint is going to extreme measures to get him to pay a default judgment. Lewis seems to be losing at every turn in a legal battle with CenterPoint. The giant utility provider got a $58,000 default judgment against him. Lewis says he's got pictures proving his company did not damage CenterPoint's underground lines in 2023.



Court allowing CenterPoint to use drone, intercept mail from business owner who owes default judgment

What they're saying:

"We've been there, working hand in hand with CenterPoint, side by side, they're turning on the power, we're turning on the Internet," said Lewis, owner of BLC Infrastructure LLC.

Lewis seems to be losing at every turn in a legal battle with CenterPoint. The giant utility provider got a $58,000 default judgment against him.

"He was never served," said Wesley. "CenterPoint made attempts to serve him at the wrong location."

Lewis points out he looks nothing like the person served.

"I was told I was 6-foot-tall with glasses," he said. "You can tell by looking at me I'm not 6-foot-tall."

Lewis says he's got pictures proving his company did not damage CenterPoint's underground lines in 2023.

"I never got to present my side of the story," he said.

Wesley says what a judge is allowing CenterPoint to do to get the $58,000 is scary.

"The order is authorizing CenterPoint to fly a drone over my client's property, intercept, and copy the mail," Wesley said. "Quite frankly, I've never seen a collection attempt like this. It alarms to say the least."

The other side:

We reached out to CenterPoint for comment. We've yet to hear back.