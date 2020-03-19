Couple who attended Sienna Plantation church tests positive for COVID-19

article

A Missouri City church is investigating after a married couple that attended service in March tested positive for coronavirus.

On Thursday, church officials were informed that a married couple who had attended St. Angela Merici Parish tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple attended the 8 a.m. Mass on Sunday, March 8, and were seated in the seventh row from the front of the church on the left side.

The man collapsed during the Mass and was helped out of the Church. A number of parishioners came to his assistance. EMS was called and treated him for dehydration. He was asymptomatic at the time.

All but one of the individuals who came to the parishioner’s aid of the COVID-19 diagnosis has been notified.

If anyone has contact information for Christina Carritne, who also assisted at the scene, please call Margaret Myers at the parish office at 281-778-0400 as soon as possible.

If you were seated in this area of the Church on March 8, please review all the CDC recommendations and contact your health provider for guidance. In the event we receive additional information in the days ahead, we will notify you as soon as possible.

The Church will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, prior to reopening. Certain church officials are also in self-quarantine, as a precaution.

