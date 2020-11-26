Couple walking their three dogs get hit by car, one of their pets hasn't been seen since

"She's such a critical part of our family. We love her so much," said Matan Agam. "We view her as our sweet baby girl."

Agam and Erica Thum adopted Peanut from K-9 Angels Rescue. They were going to foster Zippy but decided he too would be theirs.

About a year ago they fostered Addie.

"She's pretty skittish, she doesn't open up to people very quickly," said Agam.

"When we picked her up that first day at the adoption center to take her home and foster her, I have a feeling she just looked at us and chose us as her family," Thum said.

Almost a month ago on October 28, the couple was walking their three dogs when a driver ran the stop sign at Heights Blvd and 13th Street hitting them.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

"I got knocked to the ground. My wife got hit in the knee and then two of our dogs were ok luckily, but the third one, Addie, she pulled out of her harness and just started taking off in terror," Agam said.

"I ended up getting hit in the knee and my knee was fractured," said Thum.

"I just remember seeing her face while I was on the ground and watched her, she was terrified and just running away," said Agam. "We haven't seen her since."

The injury didn't stop Thum from chasing after Addie.

"The adrenaline just took over, and to see our other dog in fear, there was nothing else to do but run after her and try to bring her back to us," she said.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The couple has tried Nextdoor, Facebook, signs, flyers and even hired tracking dogs.

"Some of the trackers think she's still staying in the Heights, maybe hiding underneath houses, all these crawl spaces that exists, and maybe coming out in the evening eating cat food for strays and things like that," Agam said.

"My fear for her is that she's scared and just alone and doesn't have her family around her and doesn't know where she is," Thun said.

If you have information on Addie’s whereabouts, please call 818-430-2733.