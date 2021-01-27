Couple shot at during street takeover in Houston, police chief responds

Police Chief Art Acevedo acknowledged Wednesday just how serious and dangerous the street culture in Houston is becoming, addressing another viral video of a street takeover.

The video now making its rounds all over social media including Reddit.

The man and his fiancé in a car asked FOX26 to remain anonymous. The couple tell us, they were driving southbound on Enclave Parkway and Forkland Drive.

"The whole intersection was blocked off, it was kinda pandemonium. They started surrounding the car."

The woman says she is now uncomfortable driving at night.

"The only thing I can think was I need to get out of here, they’re trying to get in. I found an opening and took the opportunity, the opportunity to just leave as fast as I could."

In the viral video, you can see people hitting the car with their feet and flashlights, which caused damage. The shocking and scary moment was when someone within the crowd pulled out his gun and fired at the car.

"The way the bullet is, if it didn’t change its angle, it would have hit my baby [dog] and myself.

FOX 26 has covered many street takeovers.

Acevedo says he knows this issue is growing in concern while addressing the issue during a news conference.

"Quite frankly there is a gang element. There is a criminal element," said Acevedo. "Racing is a crime and one of the things we got to talk about with the county is that we need to start booking these people in these low-level misdemeanors."

The police chief Wednesday mentioned he is working to set up a meeting with the Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, and others.

"There has to be consequences when we catch people to their behavior,’ said Acevedo. "If there's no consequence, they are not going to fear doing what they’re doing."

