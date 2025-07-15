Couple killed in Kingwood crash; John Nathan Dool charged with intoxication manslaughter
A man has been charged in a deadly Kingwood crash that left a couple dead on Sunday, Houston police say.
Alleged impaired driver charged
John Nathan Dool (Photo: Houston Police Department)
John Nathan Dool, 40, has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.
Police say he was found to be impaired.
Couple killed in crash
The backstory:
The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of West Lake Houston Parkway at Magnolia Cove Drive.
Police say Dool was driving a pickup truck westbound on West Lake Houston Parkway at a high rate of speed.
The couple, 60-year-old Curtis Van Diest and 66-year-old Catherine Van Diest, were traveling northbound on Magnolia Cove in an SUV.
Police say the SUV had stopped at a stop sign. As the Cadillac pulled out of the stop sign, the pickup truck struck the vehicle and pushed it several feet, police say.
The pickup truck ended up hitting a pole and landing on its side.
Curtis and Catherine Van Diest died at the scene.
Dool was taken to the hospital in stable condition and charged in the crash.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.