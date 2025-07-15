The Brief A couple was killed in a crash in Kingwood on Sunday night. John Nathan Dool was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter. Police say he was found to be impaired.



A man has been charged in a deadly Kingwood crash that left a couple dead on Sunday, Houston police say.

Alleged impaired driver charged

John Nathan Dool (Photo: Houston Police Department)

John Nathan Dool, 40, has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Police say he was found to be impaired.

Couple killed in crash

The backstory:

The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of West Lake Houston Parkway at Magnolia Cove Drive.

Police say Dool was driving a pickup truck westbound on West Lake Houston Parkway at a high rate of speed.

The couple, 60-year-old Curtis Van Diest and 66-year-old Catherine Van Diest, were traveling northbound on Magnolia Cove in an SUV.

Police say the SUV had stopped at a stop sign. As the Cadillac pulled out of the stop sign, the pickup truck struck the vehicle and pushed it several feet, police say.

The pickup truck ended up hitting a pole and landing on its side.

Curtis and Catherine Van Diest died at the scene.

Dool was taken to the hospital in stable condition and charged in the crash.