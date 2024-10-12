Couple gets engaged in heartwarming airport proposal with help from United Airlines

The Brief Jack Lorey proposed to Erica Bonilla at Houston's IAH airport with a special arrangement from United Airlines. The couple met in Florida and maintained a two-year long-distance relationship via monthly flights. Their commitment to each other was celebrated with a public proposal, as Erica prepares to move to Tennessee to join Jack.



Jack Lorey flew into Houston on October 11th with a special mission: to propose to his girlfriend Erica Bonilla at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

With support from United Airlines, he planned the proposal to coincide with Erica's birthday and their transition from a long-distance relationship to life together in Tennessee.

Their romance first took off in Florida, where they met during a wedding and a family vacation. Since then, Lorey and Bonilla have kept their love aloft with regular flights between Nashville and Houston, aboard United Airlines.

Travelers on Jack's flight from Nashville to Houston were part of the proposal, each giving Erica a rose as they got off the plane. Jack presented the last rose and asked Erica to marry him.

In the lead-up to the proposal, Lorey reached out to United Airlines, expressing his gratitude for their assistance in orchestrating the event. He acknowledged that travel has been essential in keeping their relationship strong. Now, the couple looks forward to no more long-distance flights as Erica prepares to move.