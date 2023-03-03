Country star Walker Hayes speaks with FOX 26’s Caroline Collins ahead of Rodeo concert performance

Country music star, Walker Hayes, is headlining the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Saturday night.

The "Fancy Like," singer spoke with FOX 26 Anchor Caroline Collins about his upcoming performance.

"We are fresh into this phase this past year. Just to say I'm a headliner is wild," said Hayes. "But the Houston Rodeo, that has to be top 5, you know, shows I have been able to headline."

The father of six children has become known for his TikTok videos where he dances with his oldest daughter often to his own songs.

"The most fun that we have, as you know, is making the dance up."

In 2022, Hayes won CMT Artist Of The Year among other awards for his musical talents.

Hayes will take the stage at NRG Stadium at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023.