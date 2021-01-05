Councilmember Greg Travis under fire from NAACP for 'Racist' Facebook post

"The words of Greg Travis reek of misogyny and racism," said racial justice activist Felecia Moon-Thomas.

During a now-infamous Facebook post, Greg Travis asserted Michele Obama wouldn't have gained entrance to Harvard without affirmative action and that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris "slept her way" to power.

The public remarks from an elected official have ignited the fury of Houston's NAACP and a coalition of accomplished Black women.

"Take your foot off our necks. We don't need anything more. We need equal. We need equal opportunity," said business leader Johnte Archer, who joined others in protest on the steps of City Hall.

"In one post he disparaged women to their lowest thread without acknowledging their hard work, sleepless nights, and everything it takes to be successful," said former City Council candidate Laurie Robinson.

"I believe Mark Twain said it best, 'It's better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than open it and remove all doubt'," said Councilmember Carolyn Evans-Shabazz.

Responding to FOX 26, Travis repeated his intention to remain in office adding "People have a right to say what they want to say. It's their opinion".

Critics of the Councilmember are now pointing to a four-year legal battle waged by Travis against two former female employees who suddenly quit his firm in 2015.

The lawsuit seeks the return of less than $1,000 dollars in wages and has been carried to the Texas Supreme Court.

While Travis says "Money is not the issue, principles are." Sources close to the defendants tell FOX 26 the women believe the legal campaign was retaliatory.

While the lawsuit is still continuing, court records indicate Council member Travis is currently on the hook for the legal expenses of the ex-employees - an assessment that could exceed $50,000.