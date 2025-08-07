Corpus Christi man sentenced to 8 years for armed robberies and high-speed chase

article

The Brief A 23-year-old Corpus Christi man was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison for two armed robberies and leading police on a high-speed chase. Jose Rodriguez pleaded guilty to using a firearm to rob two separate vape stores in July 2024. His sentence includes a consecutive 84 months for brandishing a firearm, which will be followed by three years of supervised release.



What we know:

Jose Rodriguez pleaded guilty on April 22.

U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos has now imposed a 12-month imprisonment for Rodriguez's aggravated robbery. He also received an additional 84 months for brandishing a firearm, which must be served consecutively.

The total 96-month sentence will be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

At the hearing, the court considered the danger of Rodriguez’s conduct, noting that he not only robbed store employees at gunpoint but also led officers on a reckless high-speed chase through residential neighborhoods.

Vape store robberies

The backstory:

On July 9, 2024, Rodriguez and 25-year-old Alex Espinosa entered a Vape City store on Ayers Street in Corpus Christi and demanded money from the registers. Rodriguez also pointed a firearm at employees while demanding cash and their cell phones before departing.

Later that night, both men then visited a second Vape City location in Calallen. They entered the store in the same manner and robbed the employees.

High-speed chase

Dig deeper:

Law enforcement identified Rodriguez’s vehicle leaving the scene of the second robbery and attempted to stop him, but he quickly fled. He continued driving recklessly through the city at speeds over 100 mph, even turning off his headlights to avoid detection. The pursuit lasted approximately 25 minutes and covered 20 miles.

Rodriguez eventually drove to his residence, where both Rodriguez and Espinosa exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but were soon taken into custody.

Espinosa, of Corpus Christi, pleaded guilty to his role in the robberies and was previously sentenced to 36 months to be followed by two years of supervised release.

What's next:

Rodriguez has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation with assistance from the Corpus Christi Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Martin prosecuted the case.