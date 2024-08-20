Houston Excessive Heat Warning: Cooling centers open for Aug. 20
HOUSTON - The Houston-area and Southeast Texas is under an Excessive Heat Warning for Tuesday until Wednesday at 10 p.m., causing the City of Houston to open more than 50 cooling centers.
FOX 26 Chief Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz reports this is the fifth day in a row Houston has reached triple digits.
Some Houston residents may not be able to cool off in air conditioning to get relief from the high temperatures.
Here is a list of open cooling centers open for Tuesday, Aug, 29 in the Houston-area and the times they will be open.
Emancipation Community Center
3018 Dowling, 77004
2-8pm
Fonde Community Center
110 Sabine, 77007
2-8pm
Metropolitan Multiservice Center
1475 W. Gray St., 77019
8am-5pm
Moody Community Center
3725 Fulton, 77009
2-8pm
Tidwell Community Center
9720 Spaulding, 77016
2-8pm
African American Library @ Gregory School
1300 Victor St, 77019
10am-5pm
Acres Homes Library
8501 W Montgomery Rd, 77088
10am-6pm
Alief-David Henington Library
11903 Bellaire Blvd, 77072
8am-6pm
Bracewell Library
9002 Kingspoint Dr, 77075
10am-6pm
Carnegie Library
1050 Quitman St, 77009
10am-6pm
Central Library
500 McKinney, 77002
9am-6pm
Collier Regional Library
6200 Pinemont Dr, 77092
10am-6pm
Family History Research - Clayton Library
5300 Caroline, 77004
10am-5pm
Flores Library
110 N Milby St, 77003
12pm-8pm
Freed-Montrose Library
4100 Montrose Blvd, 77006
12pm-8pm
Heights Library
1302 Heights Blvd, 77008
10am-6pm
Hillendahl Library
2436 Gessner Dr, 77080
10am-6pm
HPL Express Southwest
6400 High Star, 77074
12pm-8pm
Johnson Library
3517 Reed Rd, 77051
10am-6pm
Julia Ideson Building
550 McKinney St, 77002
10am-5pm
Jungman Library
5830 Westheimer Rd, 77057
10am-6pm
Kendall Library
609 N. Eldridge, 77079
10am-6pm
Looscan Library
2510 Willowick, 77027
10am-6pm
Mancuso Library
6767 Bellfort St, 77087
12pm-8pm
McGovern - Stella Link Library
7405 Stella Link, 77025
10am-6pm
Melcher Library
7200 Keller St, 77012
12pm-8pm
Moody Library
9525 Irvington Blvd, 77076
12pm-8pm
Oak Forest Library
1349 W 43rd St, 77018
10am-6pm
Park Place Regional Library
8145 Park Place, 77017
10am-6pm
Pleasantville Library
1520 Gellhorn Dr, 77029
12pm-8pm
Robinson Westchase Library
3223 Wilcrest Dr, 77042
10am-6pm
Scenic Woods Library
10677 Homestead Rd, 77016
10am-6pm
Smith Library
3624 Scott St, 77004
10am-6pm
Stanaker Library
611 S. Sgt. Macario, 77011
10am-6pm
Stimley - Blue Ridge Library
7007 W. Fuqua, 77489
10am-6pm
TECHLink Alief
11903 Bellaire Blvd, 77072
10am-6pm
TECHLink Dixon
8002 Hirsch Rd, 77016
10am-6pm
TECHLink Scenic Woods
10677 Homestead Rd, 77016
2pm-6pm
Tuttle Library
702 Kress St, 77020
10am-6pm
Vinson Library
3810 W.Fuqua, 77045
12pm-8pm
Walker Library
11630 Chimney Rock Rd, 77035
10am-6pm
Walter Library
7660 Clarewood Dr, 77036
10am-6pm
Young Library
5260 Griggs Rd, 77021
10am-6pm
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
6719 W. Montgomery Rd., 77091
8am-5pm
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
6402 Market St., 77007
8am-5pm
Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center
4014 Market St., 77007
8am-5pm
Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center
3810 W. Fuqua St., 77045
8am-5pm
Kashmere Multi-Service Center
4802 Lockwood Dr., 77026
8am-5pm
Magnolia Multi-Service Center
7037 Capitol St., 77011
8am-5pm
Northeast Multi-Service Center
9720 Spaulding St., 77016
8am-5pm
Southwest Multi-Service Center
6400 High Star Dr., 77074
8am-5pm
Sunnyside Multi-Service Center
4410 Reed Road, 77051
8am-5pm
Third Ward Multi-Service Center
3611 Ennis St., 77004
8am-5pm
West End Multi-Service Center
170 Heights Blvd., 77007
8am-5pm
Alief Family YMCA
7850 Howell Sugarland Rd, Houston, TX 77083
6am-8pm
Brenda and John Duncan YMCA
10655 Clay Rd, Houston, TX 77041
5am-9pm
D. Bradley McWilliams YMCA at Cypress Creek
19915 S.H. 249, Houston, TX 77070
5am-10pm
Harriet and Joe Foster Family YMCA
1234 W 34th St, Houston, TX 77018
5am-9pm
Holcomb Family YMCA
5201 Imperial Promenade Dr., Spring, TX 77386
5am-9pm
Houston Texans YMCA
5202 Griggs Rd, Houston, TX 77021
5am-9pm
Lake Houston Family YMCA
2420 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX 77339
5am-10pm
Langham Creek Family YMCA
16725 Longenbaugh Dr, Houston, TX 77095
5am-9pm
M.D. Anderson Family YMCA
705 Cavalcade St, Houston, TX 77009
5am-9pm
Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA
808 Pease St., Houston, TX 77002
5am-9pm
Trotter Family YMCA
1331 Augusta Dr, Houston, TX 77057
5am-9pm
Weekley Family YMCA
7101 Stella Link Rd, Houston, TX 77025
5am-9pm
Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA
15055 Wallisville Rd, Houston, TX 77049
5am-10pm
West Orem Family YMCA
5801 W Orem Dr., Houston, TX 77085
7am-1pm & 5pm-8pm