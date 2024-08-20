The Houston-area and Southeast Texas is under an Excessive Heat Warning for Tuesday until Wednesday at 10 p.m., causing the City of Houston to open more than 50 cooling centers.

FOX 26 Chief Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz reports this is the fifth day in a row Houston has reached triple digits.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON WEATHER APP BY CLICKING HERE

Some Houston residents may not be able to cool off in air conditioning to get relief from the high temperatures.

Here is a list of open cooling centers open for Tuesday, Aug, 29 in the Houston-area and the times they will be open.

Emancipation Community Center

3018 Dowling, 77004

2-8pm

Fonde Community Center

110 Sabine, 77007

2-8pm

Metropolitan Multiservice Center

1475 W. Gray St., 77019

8am-5pm

Moody Community Center

3725 Fulton, 77009

2-8pm

Tidwell Community Center

9720 Spaulding, 77016

2-8pm

African American Library @ Gregory School

1300 Victor St, 77019

10am-5pm

Acres Homes Library

8501 W Montgomery Rd, 77088

10am-6pm

Alief-David Henington Library

11903 Bellaire Blvd, 77072

8am-6pm

Bracewell Library

9002 Kingspoint Dr, 77075

10am-6pm

Carnegie Library

1050 Quitman St, 77009

10am-6pm

Central Library

500 McKinney, 77002

9am-6pm

Collier Regional Library

6200 Pinemont Dr, 77092

10am-6pm

Family History Research - Clayton Library

5300 Caroline, 77004

10am-5pm

Flores Library

110 N Milby St, 77003

12pm-8pm

Freed-Montrose Library

4100 Montrose Blvd, 77006

12pm-8pm

Heights Library

1302 Heights Blvd, 77008

10am-6pm

Hillendahl Library

2436 Gessner Dr, 77080

10am-6pm

HPL Express Southwest

6400 High Star, 77074

12pm-8pm

Johnson Library

3517 Reed Rd, 77051

10am-6pm

Julia Ideson Building

550 McKinney St, 77002

10am-5pm

Jungman Library

5830 Westheimer Rd, 77057

10am-6pm

Kendall Library

609 N. Eldridge, 77079

10am-6pm

Looscan Library

2510 Willowick, 77027

10am-6pm

Mancuso Library

6767 Bellfort St, 77087

12pm-8pm

McGovern - Stella Link Library

7405 Stella Link, 77025

10am-6pm

Melcher Library

7200 Keller St, 77012

12pm-8pm

Moody Library

9525 Irvington Blvd, 77076

12pm-8pm

Oak Forest Library

1349 W 43rd St, 77018

10am-6pm

Park Place Regional Library

8145 Park Place, 77017

10am-6pm

Pleasantville Library

1520 Gellhorn Dr, 77029

12pm-8pm

Robinson Westchase Library

3223 Wilcrest Dr, 77042

10am-6pm

Scenic Woods Library

10677 Homestead Rd, 77016

10am-6pm

Smith Library

3624 Scott St, 77004

10am-6pm

Stanaker Library

611 S. Sgt. Macario, 77011

10am-6pm

Stimley - Blue Ridge Library

7007 W. Fuqua, 77489

10am-6pm

TECHLink Alief

11903 Bellaire Blvd, 77072

10am-6pm

TECHLink Dixon

8002 Hirsch Rd, 77016

10am-6pm

TECHLink Scenic Woods

10677 Homestead Rd, 77016

2pm-6pm

Tuttle Library

702 Kress St, 77020

10am-6pm

Vinson Library

3810 W.Fuqua, 77045

12pm-8pm

Walker Library

11630 Chimney Rock Rd, 77035

10am-6pm

Walter Library

7660 Clarewood Dr, 77036

10am-6pm

Young Library

5260 Griggs Rd, 77021

10am-6pm

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

6719 W. Montgomery Rd., 77091

8am-5pm

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

6402 Market St., 77007

8am-5pm

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center

4014 Market St., 77007

8am-5pm

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center

3810 W. Fuqua St., 77045

8am-5pm

Kashmere Multi-Service Center

4802 Lockwood Dr., 77026

8am-5pm

Magnolia Multi-Service Center

7037 Capitol St., 77011

8am-5pm

Northeast Multi-Service Center

9720 Spaulding St., 77016

8am-5pm

Southwest Multi-Service Center

6400 High Star Dr., 77074

8am-5pm

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center

4410 Reed Road, 77051

8am-5pm

Third Ward Multi-Service Center

3611 Ennis St., 77004

8am-5pm

West End Multi-Service Center

170 Heights Blvd., 77007

8am-5pm

Alief Family YMCA

7850 Howell Sugarland Rd, Houston, TX 77083

6am-8pm

Brenda and John Duncan YMCA

10655 Clay Rd, Houston, TX 77041

5am-9pm

D. Bradley McWilliams YMCA at Cypress Creek

19915 S.H. 249, Houston, TX 77070

5am-10pm

Harriet and Joe Foster Family YMCA

1234 W 34th St, Houston, TX 77018

5am-9pm

Holcomb Family YMCA

5201 Imperial Promenade Dr., Spring, TX 77386

5am-9pm

Houston Texans YMCA

5202 Griggs Rd, Houston, TX 77021

5am-9pm

Lake Houston Family YMCA

2420 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX 77339

5am-10pm

Langham Creek Family YMCA

16725 Longenbaugh Dr, Houston, TX 77095

5am-9pm

M.D. Anderson Family YMCA

705 Cavalcade St, Houston, TX 77009

5am-9pm

Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA

808 Pease St., Houston, TX 77002

5am-9pm

Trotter Family YMCA

1331 Augusta Dr, Houston, TX 77057

5am-9pm

Weekley Family YMCA

7101 Stella Link Rd, Houston, TX 77025

5am-9pm

Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA

15055 Wallisville Rd, Houston, TX 77049

5am-10pm

West Orem Family YMCA

5801 W Orem Dr., Houston, TX 77085

7am-1pm & 5pm-8pm