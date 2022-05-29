Contemporary Art Museum Houston features work from HISD students, teachers

article

Students and teachers with Houston ISD were able to show off their artistic skills over the Memorial Day Weekend at the Contemporary Art Museum Houston.

The museum's Teacher Advisory Group held a special pop-up exhibition featuring work from both students and teachers on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

About 14 HISD art teachers are part of the Teacher Advisory Group and came together to share their knowledge and experience implementing strategies in the classrooms, schools, and community.

The works touch on a wide range of media and ultimately share a common theme of community.