Constables investigating drive-by shooting with children in home in Atascocita North

An investigation is underway following a drive-by shooting in Atascocita North on Monday afternoon.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the shooting occurred on the 19900 block of Faye Oaks Drive.

Authorities said the homeowner reported unknown suspects fired four gun shots through the front door.

Children were in the home at the time of the shooting, however, no one was injured.

No other details have been released as of this writing.