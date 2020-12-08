Constable taken to the hospital following evening crash in Harris Co., another driver in custody

article

A corporal with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 office has been taken to the hospital following a crash on Tuesday night.

Details are limited but we're told the crash occurred in the 6200 block of Burgeois Road.

No word on what led up or caused the crash.

The corporal was taken to the hospital. There was no information on the corporal's condition.

Authorities said the driver fled the scene but was quickly apprehended and is now in custody.