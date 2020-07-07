Constable Deputy shot in Harris County, SWAT on scene

article

SWAT officers are on the scene after a Pct. 4 Constable Deputy was shot in Harris County early Tuesday morning.



According to a social media post by Mark Herman with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office, the shooting occurred on the 13800 block of Ella Boulevard at the Cranbrook Apartments.

Authorities said when deputies arrived at the location, a suspect opened fire with a rifle striking a Constable Deputy.



The post stated constables returned fire on the suspect, at which time, the suspect retreated into an apartment.





The Constable Deputy has been taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Woodlands.

Drivers and residents are urged to avoid the area as the scene remains active.



This is a developing story and we will keep you up-to-date with the very latest.