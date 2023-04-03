Expand / Collapse search

Conroe's own Parker McCollum added to concert season at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 12: Parker McCollum performs during day 4 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Country music superstar and Conroe-native Parker McCollum will be performing in The Woodlands in October 2023. 

The announcement was made on Monday morning. 

McCollum, who is coming off of performing at the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, will take the stage with the Josh Abbott Band on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 28, 2023, on Ticketmaster. 

Guests are encouraged to register to receive important show updates by texting Parker23 to (877) 350-1693

More information regarding ticket pricing, bag restrictions, and important venue policies can be found on the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion website