Conroe's own Parker McCollum added to concert season at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

article

Country music superstar and Conroe-native Parker McCollum will be performing in The Woodlands in October 2023.

The announcement was made on Monday morning.

SUGGESTED: WILD HARRIS COUNTY CHASE: Driver taken into custody at Bush Intercontinental Airport following chase through north Houston

McCollum, who is coming off of performing at the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, will take the stage with the Josh Abbott Band on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 28, 2023, on Ticketmaster.

Guests are encouraged to register to receive important show updates by texting Parker23 to (877) 350-1693.

More information regarding ticket pricing, bag restrictions, and important venue policies can be found on the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion website.