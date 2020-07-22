Conroe woman located after being reported missing

article

The Conroe Police Department is reporting that Rebecca Sue Cloyd has been located.

Sgt. Jeff Smith with the Conroe Police Department said Cloyd was recovered safe in Conroe.

Authorities shared their appreciation and cooperation of everyone who assisted in helping to find Cloyd.

The Conroe Police Department needs your help locating a missing person.



Authorities are looking for Rebecca Sue Cloyd, 71, also formerly known as Rebecca Stromsness.



Authorities said Cloyd was last seen on Saturday around 5 p.m.



Family members told police that Cloyd is not known to leave without notifying family and they are concerned about her safety.

Cloyd is 5'1" tall, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Cloyd drives a grey 2013 Toyota Camry bearing Texas license plate GCK5679.



If you have any information on where Cloyd might be, contact Det. Minchew with the Conroe Police Department at (936) 522-3200.