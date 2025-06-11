Driver killed, two injured in Conroe head-on collision, police say

The Brief Police were called to an accident on West Wally Wilkerson Parkway. One of the drivers was pronounced deceased. The other driver and a passenger were taken to hospitals. The crash is under investigation.



Conroe police are investigating a crash that killed a man and injured two others early Wednesday morning.

Conroe: Deadly West Wally Wilkerson crash

What we know:

At about 6:45 a.m., police say they were called to a serious accident in the 400 block of West Wally Wilkerson Parkway.

When they arrived, they found a head-on collision involving a GMC truck and a Chevrolet SUV.

Paramedics were called to perform life-saving measures on the drivers and a passenger.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Chevrolet passenger and the GMC driver were sent to nearby hospitals.

"Chief Buckholtz and the Conroe Police Department extend our heartfelt prayers and deepest condolences to the families affected by this tragic event," the department added in their news release.

What we don't know:

No one involved in the crash has been identified at this time. Police say the deceased driver was 27 years old.

There is no information on the survivors' current conditions.

The cause of the crash hasn't been determined at this time, but police are investigating.