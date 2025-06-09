Conroe shooting: Suspect in critical condition following officer-involved shooting

The Brief A suspect is in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in Conroe. Officials said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of a local church. No officers have been injured



Authorities are on the scene following an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Conroe on Monday evening.

Conroe shooting: Suspect shot by Conroe authorities

What we know:

Officials said just before 8 p.m. Monday, Montgomery County Hospital District responded to an officer-involved shooting on South 7th Street near True Gospel Holiness Church parking area.

Authorities said the suspect was taken to HCA Conroe in critical condition.

We're told no officers have been injured.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what led up to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.