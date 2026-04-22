Conroe PD launches drone program to improve response times and public safety

The Brief The Conroe Police Department is launching a new drone program. The program is called the "Drone as First Responder" or DFR. It's designed to improve response times and enhance safety for both officers and the public.



The Conroe Police Department is rolling out a new drone program called the "Drone as First Responder" which is designed to improve response times and enhance safety for both officers and the public.

What we know:

"We have drones that are mounted on top of a building here in the town, and when we have a call of a serious nature or anything that we need to put eyes on, we will launch them and fly to the scene," said Chief Jon Buckholtz.

Officials say they will be able to get eyes on a situation much faster, within seconds.

Chief Buckholtz said the goal of the program is, "Primarily safety for the public and the officers. It’s going to allow us to get to calls much quicker and to be able to have a recorded video of each scene."

When drones will be used

FOX 26 asked Chief Buckholtz when officers would be using the drones, for everyday calls or just emergencies?

Chief Buckholtz said, "It could be both. Emergencies is primarily what we’re installing these for, the high priority calls, life-threatening calls, but we could use them for any type of call."

Cutting response times

Police say early simulations show the drones could significantly reduce response times. Chief Buckholtz said, "We've done some simulations and measurements for the call for service most likely locations, and we’re going to be arriving on scene, from the time that it launched, within 60 seconds or 80 seconds."

Program cost and funding

The drone program is being introduced as a one-year trial, with an option to extend it to three years. The cost is estimated between $200,000 and $250,000.

Officials emphasized that the program is not funded by taxpayers. Instead, it is being paid for using money from criminal enterprises.

Timeline for launch

The department has already installed the necessary hardware and is currently training drone operators while finalizing policies and procedures.

The Chief says the program to be fully operational within the next two to four weeks.